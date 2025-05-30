The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
8

Trump & Elon’s Most Unhinged Press Conference Yet

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Will Sommer
May 30, 2025
3
8
Share
Transcript

Sam Stein and Will Sommer break down the surreal Trump–Elon press conference that covered Elon's ketamine allegations, strange gifts, DOGE's "accomplishments," and an awkward farewell that raised more questions than answers.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture