Sasha Havlicek and Philip Bump join the panel to discuss online disinformation, the GOP reaction to Trump guilty verdict, and the Fauci follies in Congress.
highlights / lowlights
Sasha- The 80th Anniversary of D-Day at Normandy American Cemetery.
Damon- The Tower and the Sewer by Mark Lilla (NYR)
Linda- This Catholic leader shelters migrants. Texas says he runs ‘stash houses.’ (WaPo)
Philip- Two years later, Dinesh D'Souza's obvious misinformation is finally taken down
Mona- World War II Veterans meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky at Normandy and "The Biggest War on the Small Screen" by Benjamin Parker (Bulwark)
The 'Rally Round the Criminal' Effect