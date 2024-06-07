Playback speed
Share post
The 'Rally Round the Criminal' Effect

Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
,
Linda Chavez
, and
Sasha Havlicek
Jun 07, 2024
Transcript

Sasha Havlicek and Philip Bump join the panel to discuss online disinformation, the GOP reaction to Trump guilty verdict, and the Fauci follies in Congress.

highlights / lowlights

Sasha- The 80th Anniversary of D-Day at Normandy American Cemetery.

Damon- The Tower and the Sewer by Mark Lilla (NYR)

Linda- This Catholic leader shelters migrants. Texas says he runs ‘stash houses.’ (WaPo)

Philip- Two years later, Dinesh D'Souza's obvious misinformation is finally taken down

Mona- World War II Veterans meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky at Normandy and "The Biggest War on the Small Screen" by Benjamin Parker (Bulwark)

0 Comments
