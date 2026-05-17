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The Real Reason Kamala Harris Lost (w/ Rob Flaherty)

Bulwark on Sunday
William Kristol's avatar
Rob Flaherty's avatar
William Kristol and Rob Flaherty
May 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Rob Flaherty, deputy campaign manager of Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign, joins Bill Kristol to discuss his massive article on the missing DNC autopsy, what really sunk the campaign, and the future of elections.

JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

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