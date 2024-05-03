FT's Ed Luce joins the group to discuss campus protests and whether Biden is losing.
highlights / lowlights:
Mona: Country Music, a film by Ken Burns
Ed: The Colombia student asking that the protestors be brought food in their encampment.
Linda: MTG's bizarre defense of her anti-Semitism vote.
Bill: Netanyahu: Israel will invade Rafah — regardless of hostage deal
Damon: The new Steve Martin documentary.
The Revolution Will Not Be Catered
May 03, 2024
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
