The Revolution Will Not Be Catered
Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
, and
Linda Chavez
May 03, 2024
FT's Ed Luce joins the group to discuss campus protests and whether Biden is losing.

highlights / lowlights:

Mona: Country Music, a film by Ken Burns

Ed: The Colombia student asking that the protestors be brought food in their encampment.

Linda: MTG's bizarre defense of her anti-Semitism vote.

Bill: Netanyahu: Israel will invade Rafah — regardless of hostage deal

Damon: The new Steve Martin documentary.

