Ben Smith joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his book, "TRAFFIC: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral."The pair discuss the early days of digital media, and the rise and fall of news sites like Buzzfeed News, how controversy drives traffic and virality and Buzzfeed's decision to publish the Steele Dossier.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Traffic-Genius-Rivalry-Delusion-Billion-Dollar/dp/0593299752
The Rise and Fall of Digital Media: With Ben Smith
Jun 01, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
