This is Part II of Michael's conversation with Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum. Tiffany, Angela and Andrew discuss the intention behind their new podcast, Native Land Pod and have a nuanced discussion on whether or not to engage with Black people considering casting their ballot for Trump. The script flips and Michael is interviewed on his role with the Tea Party, GOP and MAGA today, including his "Fire Pelosi" campaign and whether he regrets it. Angela's parents make a couple of cameos, too.
The Road to Building the GOP's Frankenstein Part 2: With Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye and Andrew Gillum
