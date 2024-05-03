Much praise has been heaped upon the score for Challengers, so we thought we’d look at the work done by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross over the years.
Share this post
The Soundscapes of Reznor and Ross
www.thebulwark.com
The Soundscapes of Reznor and Ross
May 03, 2024
∙ Paid
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes