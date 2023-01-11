Michael Steele speaks with Rick Ungar, former co-host of SiriusXM's Steele & Ungar, about the speakership of Kevin McCarthy, why the hell it took 15 ballots to get there, and the impact this Congress is going to have on the 2024 Presidential election.
The Speakership of Kevin McCarthy: With Rick Ungar
Jan 11, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
