Former FBI Director James Comey joins The Michael Steele Podcast. He speaks with Michael about his new crime novel, "Central Park West," and the real life people and events that inspired the book. The pair also discuss the politics of the FBI, Comey's time as FBI Director under President Trump and the news of Trump's indictment.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Central-Park-West-Crime-Novel/dp/1613164033
The Stories and Politics of the FBI: With James Comey
The Stories and Politics of the FBI: With James Comey
Jun 21, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
