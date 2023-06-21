The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Stories and Politics of the FBI: With James Comey
Jun 21, 2023
Former FBI Director James Comey joins The Michael Steele Podcast. He speaks with Michael about his new crime novel, "Central Park West," and the real life people and events that inspired the book. The pair also discuss the politics of the FBI, Comey's time as FBI Director under President Trump and the news of Trump's indictment.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Central-Park-West-Crime-Novel/dp/1613164033

Follow James Comey @Comey
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the Podcast @steele_podcast

