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The Stories From ICE’s Delaney Hall Are Stomach-Turning

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller takes on the growing controversy surrounding Delaney Hall, the ICE detention facility facing allegations of abusive conditions, blocked inspections, and a detainee hunger strike. He also examines the confrontation outside the facility involving protesters and Senator Andy Kim.

Life inside the Delaney Hall ICE detention camp is a travesty

S.O.S: A Second Letter From Delaney Hall

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