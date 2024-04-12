The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
The Tabloidization of America
The Tabloidization of America

Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
,
Linda Chavez
and 2 others
Apr 12, 2024
Patterico joins the Beg to Differ panel to analyze Bragg's case against Trump. The panel also looks at the Arizona Supreme Court decision, and the GOP's clownish attempt to find something on which to impeach Biden.

highlights and lowlights

Damon: Anxious Parents Are the Ones Who Need Help (NYT)

Patrick: Famed photographer quits Ford board over Liz Cheney snub (Politico)

Linda: A Region Reordered by Autocracy and Democracy (Freedom House)

Mona: Cass review: Health secretary criticises gender care 'culture of secrecy' (BBC)

Bill: High interest rates, rising inflation: The economy still isn't normal (WaPo)

