Jonathan Lemire joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020." The pair discuss the role the media played in perpetuating Trump's lies, how Trump's deceit led to January 6th and how the 2024 election might shape out with Trump as a candidate.
Check out the book here: https://static.macmillan.com/static/fib/the-big-lie/
The Tentacles of 'The Big Lie': With Jonathan Lemire
The Tentacles of 'The Big Lie': With Jonathan Lemire
Jul 27, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
