The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark
The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’
0:00
-39:46

The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’

Plus: ‘The Sopranos’ enters the TikTok age!
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jan 09, 2024

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (the Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about the TikTok-ification of The Sopranos. Clever marketing, or grotesque desecration? Then they reviewed American Fiction, which is going wide this week after a relatively limited run. Does it effectively skewer its targets in the publishing-industrial complex? Or is it simply a satisfying comedy? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on directorial debuts. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture