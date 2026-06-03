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The Trio: Even Tim Miller Has a Line. We Crossed It.

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Sam Stein's avatar
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Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer
Jun 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer are back to give their takes on Ivanka and Jared Kushner’s luxury island project in Albania that's sparking mass protests, the candidate in Colorado’s Republican gubernatorial race who claims he performs exorcisms, and the federal insider trading investigation into George Santos. Plus, Will brings the latest update from the increasingly chaotic world of right-wing influencer Elijah Schaefer.

Read Will Sommer's 'False Flag' newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag

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