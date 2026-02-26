The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Cromer's avatar
Kevin Cromer
1h

The *Constitution* should be *the* issue of 2026. Whenever I hear the word "affordability," I hear a politician who can't see the forest for the trees, just as most of my countrymen can't. The pols are trying to follow the most blind citizens. America needs leadership to bring the citizenry back to the Constitution. Affordability v. constitutional rights. Anyone who puts the former over the latter is not someone whom I respect.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Gene Fifer's avatar
Gene Fifer
1h

Please devote a newsletter to the fact that good GDP numbers and a booming stock market do not translate into better incomes or benefits for the vast majority of people. We don't have a productivity problem; we have a fairness and distribution problem. The rich get richer, and everyone else suffers.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture