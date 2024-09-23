Recently in The Bulwark:

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) speaks to the press on January 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

NEBRASKA’S SENIOR SENATOR said on Monday that efforts led by Donald Trump to change the state’s Electoral College vote allocation system to benefit his presidential campaign were dead. Sen. Deb Fischer told The Bulwark and one other reporter that the votes were not there in the statehouse to make Nebraska a winner-take-all state this cycle. “It’s over,” said Fischer.

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S PATIENCE with Hungary may have reached its end, at least if one takes the U.S. ambassador in Budapest, David Pressman, seriously. Pressman delivered an absolutely blistering speech last week at the Budapest Forum, a pro-democracy conference held on the former campus of Central European University, the American university founded by George Soros that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán pushed out of the country in 2018.

ROBERT F. KENNEY JR. IS NOTHING if not delusional. He doubts the effectiveness and safety of vaccines that have been proven effective and safe. He has claimed wifi causes cancer, blamed antidepressants for school shootings, and warned that chemicals in the water supply could be making children gay or transgender, among other conspiracy theories. (Cathy Young, in a recent Bulwark article, has identified several more.) And when Kennedy dropped out of the race for president, having run first as a Democrat and then as an independent, the scion of one of the nation’s most storied political families declared, “In a fair system, I believe I would have won the election.” He blamed his poor showing on the Democratic National Committee and, of course, the media. Yeah, right.

AROUND TBILISI, POSTERS for the ruling Georgian Dream Party display a graphic blend of the party’s sun-shaped logo and the EU flag. They’re ubiquitous. The message, unlike the party sponsoring it, is pro-Western, but heavy with qualifications. “Towards Europe”—but “only with peace, prosperity, and pride.” The campaign is trying to fudge it, but in reality Georgians have a binary choice to make on October 26. They can continue to be governed by Georgian Dream, or they can work toward membership in the EU and NATO—but not both. This is how the personalistic party built by Russian-connected billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili wants to cement its hold on power and end Georgia’s dreams of democracy—by promising democracy.

Happy Monday! ICYMI: Over the weekend, Semafor had this write up about our success on YouTube.

Want to see what TFG is raging about… Without creating a Truth Social account? You’re in luck, as our colleague Chris Herbert created just the site for that. The best part? It’s searchable.

The Anti-Semitic Revolution… on the American Right by Yair Rosenberg in The Atlantic. 🎁

Trump runs ads in Georgia the state… with pictures of Georgia the country (Raw Story)

This is what happens… when a MAGA billionaire goes down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole (Anthony Fisher, MSNBC)

A Congressman Had an Affair. Then Anthony D’Espozito (R-NY) Put His Lover on the Payroll. (NYT)

Ted Cruz does not want to be a Senator anymore… Episode # 6,256,915 in an ongoing series. If you had told young Ted Cruz he’d gladly be taking pics with RFK Jr. he would have demanded to know what the future held and why this happened. Perhaps he should retire and focus on his podcast.

‘What happens if we die?’: Congress is wholly unprepared for a mass casualty event (Politico)

Mark Robinson and the Republican Wackjob Problem… What happens when you stop trying to keep out the kooks. (Jonathan Chait, New York)

Decline is a choice… And Chris Sununu just loves to choose it.

The GOP's new scheme for this election… It entails recruiting voters to attack other voters (Kim Wehle)

