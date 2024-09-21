The Bulwark
How Social Media Is Warping Our Sense of Everything
Jason Pargin on his new novel, 'I'm Starting to Worry About This Black Box of Doom'
Sonny Bunch
Sep 21, 2024
On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Jason Pargin to discuss his latest novel, I’m Starting to Worry About This Black Box of Doom, a standalone comic adventure about life in the age of interconnectivity. It’s out Tuesday; you can preorder it now. And I really hope you do: Pargin is among the most precise observers of life as it is lived in the digital age, and one of the things we really dive into in this episode is the way in which social media and smartphone living have really altered how we not only interact with each other but also ourselves.

