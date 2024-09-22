Trump’s Ego is Shredding the GOP to Pieces

Sarah and George discuss the uncomfortable truth within the Republican Party: many secretly want Trump to lose, but they refuse to say it out loud or take action. From insider leaks to the chaos of GOP politics, they break down why the party is trapped in a paradox of supporting a candidate many don’t believe in.

Plus, a deep dive into the absurdity of comparing Trump to Martin Luther King and the fallout from Mark Robinson’s scandals in North Carolina. Don’t miss this candid and insightful conversation!

