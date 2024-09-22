Playback speed
Trump’s Ego is Shredding the GOP to Pieces

George explains how.
Sarah Longwell
Sep 22, 2024
3
Sarah and George discuss the uncomfortable truth within the Republican Party: many secretly want Trump to lose, but they refuse to say it out loud or take action. From insider leaks to the chaos of GOP politics, they break down why the party is trapped in a paradox of supporting a candidate many don’t believe in.

Plus, a deep dive into the absurdity of comparing Trump to Martin Luther King and the fallout from Mark Robinson’s scandals in North Carolina. Don’t miss this candid and insightful conversation!

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
