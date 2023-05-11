Joy-Ann Reid joins Michael Steele to talk political journalism and the strengths and weaknesses of the two political parties. She talks about the political splits of her family and how this experience has led to unique perspectives and ability to differentiate much between the parties. The pair also discuss Tik Tok bans and Biden's approval ratings.
Joy-Ann Reid is the author of The New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story” and “Fracture: Barack Obama, the Clintons and the Racial Divide.”
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or tell a friend!
Follow Joy-Ann Reid @JoyAnnReid
Follow Michael Steele @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
The Unraveling of American Parties: With Joy-Ann Reid
www.thebulwark.com
The Unraveling of American Parties: With Joy-Ann Reid
May 11, 2023
Joy-Ann Reid joins Michael Steele to talk political journalism and the strengths and weaknesses of the two political parties. She talks about the political splits of her family and how this experience has led to unique perspectives and ability to differentiate much between the parties. The pair also discuss Tik Tok bans and Biden's approval ratings.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Unraveling of American Parties: With Joy-Ann Reid