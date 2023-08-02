Michael speaks with infamous ad-maker, Lincoln Project co-founder and Republican strategist, Rick Wilson. The pair discuss DeSantis' brand, the grave he's digging himself into and where the 2024 presidential election is headed. They also review recent Lincoln Project ads and discuss Mitch McConnell's health.
They're Not Gonna Beat Trump: With Rick Wilson
Aug 02, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
