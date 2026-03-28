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This Is What a National Security Failure Looks Like

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Mar 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Tim Miller give their takes on the latest fiasco for FBI Director Kash Patel after Iran-linked hackers breached his email and released a trove of personal messages and photos. From embarrassing photos during a trip to Cuba to serious counterintelligence concerns, it’s another brutal moment for a guy already struggling to prove he’s up for the job.

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