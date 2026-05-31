This Senate Race Just Got VERY Strange

Catherine Rampell and Will Sommer take on one of the strangest stories in American politics: a mystery candidate named Dan Sullivan has entered the Alaska Senate race—as a Republican—to run against the incumbent Republican senator also named Dan Sullivan. Who recruited him, why does his photo look AI-generated, and why is a Peltola-aligned strategist's name buried in the press release metadata?

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