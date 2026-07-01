This Texas Poll Has Tim Miller Feeling Hopeful

Tim Miller recaps his appearance on Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace—discussing new polls for the Texas Senate race, the Supreme Court's liberal justices sounding the alarm in recent rulings, and new reporting on Trump's East Wing ballroom, which broke ground under no-bid contracts despite Trump's repeated promises that it would cost taxpayers "not 10 cents."

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