The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

This Texas Poll Has Tim Miller Feeling Hopeful

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller recaps his appearance on Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace—discussing new polls for the Texas Senate race, the Supreme Court's liberal justices sounding the alarm in recent rulings, and new reporting on Trump's East Wing ballroom, which broke ground under no-bid contracts despite Trump's repeated promises that it would cost taxpayers "not 10 cents."

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture