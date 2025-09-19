Thomas Chatterton Williams: How MAGA Learned to Love Cancel Culture

Cancel culture lives on, but it's taken new turns, especially among some of the loudest opponents of woke culture who simply can not abide one word of criticism about Charlie Kirk or Israel. Meanwhile, the vice president of the United States is actively encouraging his kind of Americans to rat out their neighbors. Plus, how authoritarianism and corruption go together, the challenge for academics who don't adhere to views on race they're 'supposed' to have, and Trump's talent for exploiting grievance will be studied for years.
The Atlantic's Thomas Chatterton Williams joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.
Thomas's "Summer of Our Discontent: The Age of Certainty and the Demise of Discourse"
