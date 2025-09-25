The Bulwark

Tim Miller: I Refuse to Give Up on America

Tim Miller
Sep 25, 2025
Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace to get extremely real about his fears for American democracy—torn between pessimism, anger, and a stubborn hope that redemption is still possible.

Catch Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

