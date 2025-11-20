Tim Miller: The Wheels Are Coming Off The Trump Train

Tim Miller takes on Trump’s terrible week—the botched Comey prosecution, the Epstein mess, the gold-plated White House antics, and why even MAGA-friendly voices are calling him a lame duck.



Check out Deadline: White House on MSNOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.