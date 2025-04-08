Playback speed
Share post
Tim Miller: They Elected a Moron, Now They’re Coping

Tim Miller
Apr 08, 2025
18
23
Transcript

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to discuss the Trump tariffs tanking the economy and sending us toward a recession as Republican lawmakers do absolutely nothing.

Watch Deadline: White House

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
