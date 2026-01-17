Tim Miller: Trump Can’t Stop What He Started

Tim Miller takes on the rough stretch for Trump as leaked internal polling shows his immigration tactics backfiring, ugly ICE footage sparks public backlash, and even the White House admits the optics are hurting them.



