Transcript
Tim Miller: Trump Fired the Epstein Prosecutor—What’s He Hiding?

Tim Miller
Jul 20, 2025
Tim Miller joins Alex Witt to unpack Trump’s ongoing legal chaos, a surreal wave of right-wing Epstein conspiracies, and why the GOP’s obsession with distraction is only making things worse.

