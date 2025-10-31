The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Trump’s Hunger Crisis Hits His Own Voters

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 31, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share

Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to break down the Trump administration’s shocking decision to block emergency SNAP funds — a move that could leave millions without food assistance. Tim explains why this kind of cruelty isn’t just immoral, it’s bad politics.

Watch Nicolle on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

