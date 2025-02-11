Playback speed
Tom Malinowski: Fight the Power, Dems

Tim Miller
Feb 11, 2025
The Democratic Party was made for different times, when rules were followed. But to preserve the basic power of Congress, and to prove that the Constitution is worth the paper it's printed on, the troublemakers in the Dem caucus have to get busy fighting over tariffs and a looming budget deal. Besides, Trump's strongest hand is performative outbursts—making threats and pretending he got something in return. Plus, Elon is giving away America's greatness, the EU should call Trump's bluff, and the Democrats should quit chasing donations from the social media companies that broke our democracy.

Former congressman Tom Malinowski joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Tom's Bulwark piece on how the Democrats should fight

