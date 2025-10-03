The Bulwark

Tom Nichols: All The Circuit Breakers Are Gone

Tim Miller
Oct 03, 2025
President Trump’s loyalty purges continue. Prosecutors are fired from the U.S. attorney’s office in Eastern Virginia, including people who had nothing to do with the Comey case. And Kash Patel pushes out an FBI agent in training for displaying a rainbow flag in his workspace. Meanwhile, reports surface that Marco Rubio is leading a push among Trump’s top aides to topple Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols joins Tim Miller to discuss.

