Tom Nichols: Covid Trump 2.0

Tim Miller
Mar 07, 2025
Paid
No one around Trump can rationally defend his on-again, off-again tariff policy. They end up sounding ridiculous whenever they try—like the treasury secretary saying that access to cheap goods is not part of the American dream. At the same time, Trump’s circle of plutocrats don't seem to mind that the stock market is tanking. And while the administration is cutting Ukraine off from US intelligence to serve up an unjust peace, the Pentagon is on a CTRL-F "gay" delete rampage. Plus, Dems need to skip the kooky TikToks, and the SpaceX rocket explosion was only one part of Elon's very bad day.


Tom Nichols joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

