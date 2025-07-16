Trump Attacks His Supporters For Talking About Epstein

Donald Trump is spiraling over the Epstein files—lashing out at his own supporters, calling them “weaklings,” and pushing a bizarre new conspiracy theory. Andrew Egger and Will Sommer break down what’s really going on.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.