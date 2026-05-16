Trump Blew Up the Economy—and Bragged About It

Will Saletan takes on Donald Trump’s own words on the Iran war, gas prices, inflation, and the economy — and methodically shows how Trump keeps contradicting himself on camera. From $300 oil to “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” this is a devastating walkthrough of Trump’s economic and political logic.

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