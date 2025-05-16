The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14
13

Trump Deportations Smacked Down By SCOTUS!

Tim Miller's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Andrew Egger
May 16, 2025
14
13
Share
Transcript

The Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s push for immediate deportations, allowing a group of immigrants to challenge their removal as a class. Though procedural, the decision marks a meaningful check on Trump’s power, and a rare rebuke, even from justices he appointed. It signals the Court’s resistance to executive overreach and the administration’s threats to defy judicial authority.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture