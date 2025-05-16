Trump Deportations Smacked Down By SCOTUS!

The Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s push for immediate deportations, allowing a group of immigrants to challenge their removal as a class. Though procedural, the decision marks a meaningful check on Trump’s power, and a rare rebuke, even from justices he appointed. It signals the Court’s resistance to executive overreach and the administration’s threats to defy judicial authority.

