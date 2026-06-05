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Trump Destroyed His Career. Why Is Cassidy Still Kissing His Butt?

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller takes on the Senate vote that kept Trump’s controversial $1.8 billion fund alive, exposing the Republican lawmakers who condemned it in public and then helped save it behind closed doors. Plus, the growing controversy surrounding Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s luxury island project in Albania as questions about corruption and self-enrichment continue to mount.

Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

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