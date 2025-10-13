The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Ashley
1h

Dear Mike Johnson and fellow GOP leaders,

The hate America rally was the one on January 6, 2021. You probably remember it.

The No Kings protest is for those of us who love America. Can’t wait!

1 reply
Tom Burst
1h

Don’t let the threats scare you, or keep you away from the Oct 18th No Kings protest. I have been to several and they have all been peaceful. The cops and the crowd all behaved well.

3 replies
