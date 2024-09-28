Trump Is All They Know (with Peter Hamby)

Some of today's first-time voters were 10 years old when Donald Trump launched his first presidential campaign, so he's all they've known in politics. That's certainly affected how they look at politics, across the political spectrum.

Puck's Peter Hamby joins Sarah to discuss the youth vote in the home stretch of the 2024 election.

show notes:

September 2024 Harvard Youth Poll



By Peter:

The Left’s Trumpnesia Problem

Kamala’s Generation Gap

The Swift-Rogan Election

