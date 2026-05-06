The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ashley's avatar
Ashley
2h

They want us exhausted and giving up. I refuse to do that. I am simply unwilling to give up our 250 year old experiment to a guy who wears orange makeup and doesn’t even take stairs.

We all work together this November to show the GOP that even trying to rig the game mid game will not work.

And no ballroom. Ever.

Reply
Share
19 replies
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2h

Bill: "It’s too bad that decent Indiana Republicans who stood up to Trump have to suffer in the process. But that’s the choice of the Republican primary electorate, and the only solution for now is an even bigger Republican defeat in November."

How many of these "decent Indiana Republicans" voted for Trump in 2024?

Reply
Share
21 replies
122 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture