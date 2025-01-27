Playback speed
Trump Is Running the Country Like the Felon He Is

Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Jan 27, 2025
4
13
Appearing with alleged gang members. Freeing hundreds of violent felons. Declaring open season on former government employees who are targeted by terrorists. How do you think this ends? As the guard rails fall, Donald Trump's executive actions continue to get more dangerous.

Tim Miller joins Jonathan V. Last to discuss.

Read JVL’s Triad, “Gangster’s Paradise”

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

