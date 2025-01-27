Appearing with alleged gang members. Freeing hundreds of violent felons. Declaring open season on former government employees who are targeted by terrorists. How do you think this ends? As the guard rails fall, Donald Trump's executive actions continue to get more dangerous.

Tim Miller joins Jonathan V. Last to discuss.

Read JVL’s Triad, “Gangster’s Paradise”

