IT MUST BE HARD TO TRANSITION from martyr anointed by God and positioned to win in a blowout to jealous old whiner grumbling about the misunderstood relevance of Hannibal Lecter. Life came at Donald Trump fast when Sleepy Joe Biden took his name off the Democratic ticket and endorsed Kamala Harris last week. Within days, the vice president had captivated the nation, united her party, upended the campaign, raised record sums, tied up the race in polling, and seen a bounce in her favorability ratings.

KAMALA HARRIS’S TEAM IS WARNING DONORS not to fall prey to “financial scams” from groups sending email and text messages that suggest they’re raising money for the vice president.

DONALD TRUMP IS “old and quite weird.” He is “someone you wouldn’t want to sit near at a restaurant.” JD Vance is “a creep.” He would empower states to track women’s menstrual cycles and federal authorities to block them from crossing state lines for abortion care. This pair is bizarre. Just plain strange.

ON MONDAY, AT AN EVENT IN AUSTIN, TEXAS to honor the Civil Rights Act, President Joe Biden will announce a three-part proposal to reform the Supreme Court. His pledge is long overdue. It’s also crucial for the survival of American democracy.

I’VE SEEN HORRORS ON THE BATTLEFIELD that still haunt me. They’ve been getting worse as we near the third anniversary of the fall of Kabul. There are still moments where I relive, moment by moment, all the decisions I made when I picked who lived or died. Those moments scarred my soul. I’m no longer the man I was before the fall of Afghanistan. While I’m healing from the immediate trauma, the profound moral injury of Afghanistan forever changed me. A deep cynicism about our inability to speak truthfully and honestly about two lost wars enrages and depresses me.

Happy Monday! A reminder that this week’s Overtime will be shorter than usual, as I am packing up and moving to Cincinnati.

If Trump Is Elected…. Can He Really Order the Cases Against Him to Be Dismissed? Patterico is not so sure!

Why Americans shouldn’t buy… Trump and Vance’s free speech warrior acts, writes Anthony Fisher at MSNBC.

Schumer tees up vote… on bill to expand child tax credit (The Hill). Will JD show up for the vote?

St. Louis Post-Dispatch endorses… primary challenger to Cori Bush (The Hill)

Yes, Cincinnati once tried to host the Olympics… This is how it didn't happen (Enquirer).

There is now a “TASK FORCE”… investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Here’s who is on the committee.

Let them fight… Amb. Bolton and Eric Bolling go at it about Trump’s Afghanistan withdrawal.

What Has Happened to My Party… Haunts Me, writes Peter Wehner at The New York Times 🎁.

An Instant Classic… President Biden on AF1.

Rob Schneider Claims the Olympics’ ‘Last Supper’ Tableau With Drag Queens ‘Openly Celebrates Satan’; Candace Cameron Bure Calls It ‘Disgusting’… Except it wasn’t supposed to be The Last Supper, Variety reports:

Instead, Jolly said the idea was to “have a grand pagan festival connected to the gods of Olympus” as the tableau prominently featured a version of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine. “It was pretty clear, is It is Dionysus who arrives at the table,” Jolly added. “Why is he there? Because Dionysus is the Greek god of festivities (…) and wine, and is the father of Sequana, the goddess of the Seine river.”

Mark McGwire’s son to play at SLU… Nice to see him join the Billikens! I also learned today that each of Big Mac’s five kids has a first name that starts with an ‘M.’

Why conservatives… get super racist about DEI.

Get 20% off for 1 year

