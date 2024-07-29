Playback speed
98

Bill Kristol: Weird and Extreme

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Jul 29, 2024
98
Democrats are leaning into the 'Republicans are weird and creepy' talking point—a strategy Tim has long advocated for. JD Vance is Exhibit A for this kind of profile, which explains the rumors about Trump possibly replacing him on the ticket.

Meanwhile, Kamala may have whittled down her veep choices to Shapiro, Kelly, and Walz. Plus, if anyone is going to turn the US into Venezuela, it's Trump, the insurrectionist. Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community.
Tim Miller
William Kristol
