Bill Kristol: Weird and Extreme

Democrats are leaning into the 'Republicans are weird and creepy' talking point—a strategy Tim has long advocated for. JD Vance is Exhibit A for this kind of profile, which explains the rumors about Trump possibly replacing him on the ticket.

Meanwhile, Kamala may have whittled down her veep choices to Shapiro, Kelly, and Walz. Plus, if anyone is going to turn the US into Venezuela, it's Trump, the insurrectionist. Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.