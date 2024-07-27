Documenting the Rise of Nazism

A still from ‘Lights Out in Europe’ (courtesy of Flicker Alley)

I’m joined this week by Thomas Doherty, Brandeis professor and author of Hollywood and Hitler, 1933-1939, and Maria Elena de las Carreras, assistant professor at UCLA’s School of Theater, Film, and Television, to talk about the recent restoration and Blu-ray release of two documentaries by Herbert Kline: Crisis: A Film of ‘The Nazi Way’ and Lights Out in Europe. Doherty and de las Carreras provided commentary tracks on the films and were kind enough to join me to discuss the historical import and context of these two important films, which chronicled the German annexation of Czechoslovakia and the beginning of Hitler’s assault on Poland.

Both movies are available on one Blu-ray directly from Flicker Alley (or Amazon), and they are must-owns for folks interested both in documentary film from the period and World War Two more broadly; I’d heard of Crisis before but had never seen it, and it was a real treat to finally get to watch it.