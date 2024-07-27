The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Documenting the Rise of Nazism
0:00
-54:07

Documenting the Rise of Nazism

Thomas Doherty and Maria Elena de las Carreras on Herbert Kline's anti-Nazi docs.
Sonny Bunch
Jul 27, 2024
Share
Transcript
A still from ‘Lights Out in Europe’ (courtesy of Flicker Alley)

I’m joined this week by Thomas Doherty, Brandeis professor and author of Hollywood and Hitler, 1933-1939, and Maria Elena de las Carreras, assistant professor at UCLA’s School of Theater, Film, and Television, to talk about the recent restoration and Blu-ray release of two documentaries by Herbert Kline: Crisis: A Film of ‘The Nazi Way’ and Lights Out in Europe. Doherty and de las Carreras provided commentary tracks on the films and were kind enough to join me to discuss the historical import and context of these two important films, which chronicled the German annexation of Czechoslovakia and the beginning of Hitler’s assault on Poland.

Share

Both movies are available on one Blu-ray directly from Flicker Alley (or Amazon), and they are must-owns for folks interested both in documentary film from the period and World War Two more broadly; I’d heard of Crisis before but had never seen it, and it was a real treat to finally get to watch it.

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Ryan Faughnder on Paramount's Big Changes
  Sonny Bunch
Jennifer Esposito on 'Fresh Kills'
  Sonny Bunch
Nielsen's Ratings Evolution
  Sonny Bunch
Documenting 'How to Rob a Bank'
  Sonny Bunch
We’re All ’Theatre Kids’
  Sonny Bunch
Celebrating Bruce Willis
  Sonny Bunch
Don't Panic About Movie Theaters (Yet)
  Sonny Bunch