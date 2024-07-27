Kamala Gets The Start (with David Axelrod)

At the 11th hour, Kamala Harris is now the presumptive Democratic nominee. Longtime listeners will know that swing voters have had a negative impression of her--but luckily, it's just an impression!

David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Obama, joins Sarah to walk through where Harris goes from here.

Leave a comment

Show Notes:

The Bulwark in Dallas on September 5

The Axe Files with David Axelrod

Hacks on Tap

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.