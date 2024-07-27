Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4

Kamala Gets The Start (with David Axelrod)

Sarah Longwell
Jul 27, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

At the 11th hour, Kamala Harris is now the presumptive Democratic nominee. Longtime listeners will know that swing voters have had a negative impression of her--but luckily, it's just an impression!

David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Obama, joins Sarah to walk through where Harris goes from here.

Leave a comment

Show Notes:

The Bulwark in Dallas on September 5

The Axe Files with David Axelrod

Hacks on Tap

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
The 'Jekyll and Hyde' Running Mate (with Marc Caputo)
  Sarah Longwell and Marc A. Caputo
Gambling Our Rights? (with Audie Cornish)
  Sarah Longwell
Derangement vs. Impairment (with Tim Miller)
  Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Former Hillary Voters for Trump (with Amy Walter)
  Sarah Longwell
The Least MAGA Red State (with McKay Coppins)
  Sarah Longwell and McKay Coppins
Is The GOP 'Happy With Losing'? (with Isaac Arnsdorf)
  Sarah Longwell
Former Trump Voters Say 'Lock Him Up' (with Laura Barrón-López)
  Sarah Longwell