America's Moral Moment (with Lauren Egan)

Sarah Longwell
and
Lauren Egan
Apr 12, 2025
We've heard from a lot of Democrats who want the party to be more moderate, and many who want the party to be more progressive. But they all agree that the party needs to fight harder in this moment. Lauren Egan, author of The Bulwark's newsletter, The Opposition, joins Sarah to listen to some Democrats talk about the threats they see from the Trump administration, and how they think elected Democrats should respond.

show notes by Lauren Egan:
Chuck Schumer Is Facing a Biden Moment
Where Have All the Pussyhats Gone?
Some Weird Alliances Are Breaking Out Among Democrats
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
