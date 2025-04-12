America's Moral Moment (with Lauren Egan)

We've heard from a lot of Democrats who want the party to be more moderate, and many who want the party to be more progressive. But they all agree that the party needs to fight harder in this moment. Lauren Egan, author of The Bulwark's newsletter, The Opposition, joins Sarah to listen to some Democrats talk about the threats they see from the Trump administration, and how they think elected Democrats should respond.

show notes by Lauren Egan:

Chuck Schumer Is Facing a Biden Moment

Where Have All the Pussyhats Gone?

Some Weird Alliances Are Breaking Out Among Democrats

