The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Trump Says Strait Is Open, Wants to Cut Iran a $20B Check | Receipts LIVE

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Catherine Rampell
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Catherine Rampell are going live to cover Trump's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is open, the potential $20B Iran could get from the U.S., and Catherine's latest reporting on the White House blaming corporate greed for their economic woes.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture