JVL and Catherine Rampell are going live to cover Trump's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is open, the potential $20B Iran could get from the U.S., and Catherine's latest reporting on the White House blaming corporate greed for their economic woes.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
Trump Says Strait Is Open, Wants to Cut Iran a $20B Check | Receipts LIVE
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes