The Michael Steele Podcast
Trump Trial, Supreme Court "Ethics" & Thanksgiving Table Conversation: With Tom Nichols, Elie Mystal and Glenn Kirschner
Trump Trial, Supreme Court "Ethics" & Thanksgiving Table Conversation: With Tom Nichols, Elie Mystal and Glenn Kirschner

Nov 22, 2023
Michael is joined by Tom Nichols, Elie Mystal and Glenn Kirschner for a barbershop discussion on current events and politics. They discuss the Trump trial and why he's gotten away with as much as he has, how Trump passed the line into fascism, what the Supreme Court "Code of Ethics" really means and how to reason and converse with family members this Thanksgiving.

Tom Nichols is a staff writer at The Atlantic and a professor emeritus of national-security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College. He writes about international security, nuclear weapons, Russia, and the challenges to democracy in the United States and around the world.
Elie Mystal is The Nation’s justice correspondent and the host of its legal podcast, “Contempt of Court.” He is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution.”

Glenn Kirschner is a former federal prosecutor with 30 years of trial experience. He served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia for 24 years. He hosts “Justice Matters with Glenn Kirschner."

