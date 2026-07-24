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JAMES ROY LEE's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE
2h

"The erasure of the deaths of Lt. Feehan, Pvt. Gonzales, Sgt. Rampersand, and Sgt. Swinton is only one of many, many instances of the dishonesty of the Trump administration..."

Why bother telling the truth when their voters can't tell the difference?

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Don Gates's avatar
Don Gates
1h

It was before my time, but when General Westmoreland was lying about how things were going in Vietnam, once people found out he was lying, I'm pretty sure the American people were irate about it. I'm sure there are folks here who know much more about that history than I. But we are seeing this administration lie every time it says anything about the war; their broad silence on the war is punctuated by occasional lies. They cannot say an honest thing in general, and that certainly goes for any time they speak about this conflict. But this shameless and copious dishonesty is met by the public with a shrug, and accountability is not only absent, but unimaginable.

We are a very different country than we were in the Vietnam era, and in many ways worse. At that time, we expected politicians to be honest, and when they weren't, there would be some consequences. There might even be condemnations from partisans on the same side. There were protests, major protests, over Vietnam and the lies we were fed. A president was impeached and resigned to avoid conviction, because Americans and politicians had some baseline expectation of acceptable behavior and this could even occasionally transcend partisan allegiances. The Republican Party and Donald Trump have ruined this country, to the point where corruption is not only tolerated but tenaciously defended, and accountability is inconceivable. This is a path to ruin, if we've not already reached that destination.

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