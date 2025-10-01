The Bulwark

Trump Trolls, Dems Lecture—Guess Who Wins? (w/ Arthur Delaney)

Sam Stein
Oct 01, 2025
Sam Stein and Arthur Delaney take on the latest government shutdown, why Democrats dug in over health care subsidies, and how Republicans are playing politics with rescissions and canceled projects.

Tickets to Bulwark Live in DC (10/8) with Sarah, Tim and JVL are on sale now at https://TheBulwark.com/events.

